Dems Weigh Scrapping Filibuster After Recent Wins Buoy Midterm Hopes

Democrats appear poised to take another stab at scrapping or weakening the Senate filibuster as some polls suggest their chances of holding the chamber or even building on their majority in the midterms are improving, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

Currently, Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote gives the 48 Democrats and two independents a majority against the 50 Senate Republicans, and Harris told a North Carolina fundraiser last week that President Joe Biden has "had enough" and "will not let the filibuster get in the way" of passing Biden's progressive agenda.

"So what that means is we need to hold on to the seats that we've got, and we need two more; one of them is right here," Harris said, stumping for Democrat Cheri Beasley who seeks to flip the seat of retiring Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., which Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., is running to keep.

Among the factors that may be buoying Dems' midterm hopes are some recent D.C. victories, including passage of a climate, tax and health bill last month, and modest reforms to gun legislation.

But filibuster proponents are certain to fight hard for the rule, just as they have fended off recent challenges..

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., warned Democrats about forcing their legislation through by abandoning the longstanding Senate filibuster rule of requiring 60 votes to pass law.

"Killing the filibuster would create a politically charged pendulum where major chunks of law are rewritten after every election, tribalism would get uglier, and the public would check out from a noxious and cynical system," Sasse told the Examiner. "If America is going to recover, the filibuster needs to live regardless of which party holds the Senate."

Democrats have kept the filibuster thus far — save for using budget reconciliation tactics to pass massive spending bills on party lines — but they also have failed to get much of their agenda past the 50-50 Senate in Biden's first two years, particularly on abortion and election reform.

"If we elect two more pro-choice, anti-filibuster Democrats to the U.S. Senate, and if we hold onto the House, we can protect abortion rights nationwide as early as January," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted Aug. 19.

Warren's tweet linked to a call for donations to the campaigns of Pennsylvania Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (against GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz) and Wisconsin Democrat Mandela Barnes. They seek to flip the seats of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Congressional scholars, too, are warning against changing the Senate filibuster rule, according to the report.

"I think it might take a small miracle, and I say that not because I advocate getting rid of the filibuster; I just think it's a very long shot," American Enterprise Institute's Kevin Kosar told the Examiner.