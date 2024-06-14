WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 7 Points in Arizona

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 08:26 PM EDT

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in the swing state of Arizona by 7 points, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday.

If the election were held today, 47% of likely Arizona voters would vote for the former president versus 40% for Biden, according to the survey.

Trump's lead shrinks to 4 points with the addition of other candidates to the hypothetical matchup, namely Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In that scenario, Trump leads Biden 41% to 37%, with Kennedy getting 10%, the survey said.

Kennedy has not yet qualified to get on the Arizona ballot in November. Biden won Arizona by roughly 10,000 votes over Trump in 2020.

Notably, Biden has a 43% approval rating among those surveyed, which is 5 points better than the national average.

Trump's lead does not carry over to GOP Senate hopeful Kari Lake, however. Lake trails Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., by 3 points: 44% to 41%. Lake still needs to win the GOP primary on July 30 to become the nominee, something she's expected to do easily.

Those surveyed say their top issues heading into election season are the economy (28%) and border security (23%), with abortion a distant third at 15%.

Regarding illegal immigration, 62% of those surveyed would support sending troops to the southern border to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, and 49% said they're opposed to granting amnesty to illegal immigrants and allowing them to become permanent U.S. residents.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 750 likely voters in Arizona from June 11-13. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

