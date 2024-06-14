co/efficient Poll: Biden Slipping in Virginia

A new poll by co/efficient showed President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump tied at 41% each in Virginia, where a Republican presidential candidate has not won since George W. Bush in 2004.

The company's survey of 851 likely voters, conducted June 11-12, further showed that 12% were undecided and 7% would vote for a third-party candidate, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Newsweek reported Friday.

The poll carried a margin of error of +/- 3.36 percentage points, and its results suggested Biden is losing support in Virginia, where he won in 2020 with 54.15% of the vote, a margin of 10.2 percentage points over Trump.

Several other polls suggested Biden is losing support in Virginia, including a Roanoke College poll in May showing him tied with Trump at 42% each.

Republican Main Street Partnership President and CEO Sarah Chamberlain told The Wall Street Journal that Virginia could be a "real possibility" for Republicans.

"Northern Virginia is so Democratic, and that's where the numbers are, so, I'm not there yet" on Trump taking the race, she said, but added the former president's team "is doing the right thing, so let's see how it all plays out."