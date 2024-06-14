Florida Pollster: Trump Tops Biden by 10 Points

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points in Florida, according to one of the state's top pollsters.

Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate, beat Biden in Florida in the 2021 general election at 51.2% to 47.9%, and Hillary Clinton in 2016 at 49.1% to 47.8%.

According to GOP pollster Ryan Tyson, Trump leads Biden, 46%-36%, as of Monday.

"This sample suggests the former President continues to hold together the coalition that has delivered record ballot margins for Republicans in Florida since 2020, as Trump is closing in on 60% of white voters, winning Hispanics by double digits as well as winning Independents and even females," Tyson said, according to Florida Politics.

"Biden continues to demonstrate lethargy with key segments of his base in Florida, especially African Americans where it fails to break 60% — a problem Charlie Crist experienced throughout our tracking in Florida in 2022," he added.

Other polls indicate Trump's lead in Florida is narrowing.

A new survey released Wednesday by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Mainstreet Research showed that his lead over Biden has declined in the last two months, Newsweek reported.

The FAU poll found Trump with a 4-point lead over Biden, down from 8 points in April.