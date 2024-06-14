WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | poll | donald trump | joe biden | florida

Florida Pollster: Trump Tops Biden by 10 Points

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 04:01 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points in Florida, according to one of the state's top pollsters.

Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate, beat Biden in Florida in the 2021 general election at 51.2% to 47.9%, and Hillary Clinton in 2016 at 49.1% to 47.8%.

According to GOP pollster Ryan Tyson, Trump leads Biden, 46%-36%, as of Monday.

"This sample suggests the former President continues to hold together the coalition that has delivered record ballot margins for Republicans in Florida since 2020, as Trump is closing in on 60% of white voters, winning Hispanics by double digits as well as winning Independents and even females," Tyson said, according to Florida Politics.

"Biden continues to demonstrate lethargy with key segments of his base in Florida, especially African Americans where it fails to break 60% — a problem Charlie Crist experienced throughout our tracking in Florida in 2022," he added.

Other polls indicate Trump's lead in Florida is narrowing.

A new survey released Wednesday by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Mainstreet Research showed that his lead over Biden has declined in the last two months, Newsweek reported.

The FAU poll found Trump with a 4-point lead over Biden, down from 8 points in April.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points in Florida, according to one of the state's top pollsters.
gop, poll, donald trump, joe biden, florida
206
2024-01-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved