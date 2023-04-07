Rep. Raskin: GOP Secretly Subpoenaing Biden Financial Docs

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., sent a memo to fellow Democrat committee members Thursday complaining that the committee's GOP members "secretly'' issued six subpoenas to President Joe Biden's family banking and business contacts for financial documents relating to its investigation into potential misconduct.

"Committee Republicans' decision to conduct this probe behind a veil of secrecy runs counter to the Committee's traditional commitment to transparency and raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation," Raskin's memo said.

"This memorandum serves to ensure that Committee Democrats have access to all relevant information, including the six document subpoenas issued to date."

Raskin said in the memo that Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., issued six subpoenas to the Biden family probing their financial records "behind a veil of secrecy," not giving Democrats on the committee advance notice.

Raskin said Comer also sent 39 letters related to the investigation into possible "national security implications" regarding millions in payments to Biden and his family from "foreign nationals or companies."

In a separate letter directly to Comer on Thursday, Raskin accused the chair of misrepresenting information to the public about steps the investigation has taken during the three months he has chaired the committee.

"I am profoundly disappointed by your ongoing violations of this principle and your apparent decision to abandon the long-standing bipartisan agreement between Committee Republicans and Democrats that expressly protects the Minority's right to equal access to information, including whistleblower information used as part of a committee investigation," Raskin said in the letter.

"I fear you have repeatedly offended this core understanding of our committee's work by going on cable television to tout investigatory steps undertaken in secret or, more disturbingly, which may not have been taken at all."

On March 16, Comer announced that the committee's investigation discovered Biden family members Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and another "unknown" member received $1.3 million between 2015-17 from family business associate Rob Walker.

Additional 2017 funds were tied to State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, which wired Walker $3 million on March 1 that was then sent to family associate James Gilliar and distributed to the Bidens over the next three months through several different bank accounts, the Committee's press release said.

"Democrats described our subpoena as providing nothing more than records for Papa John's and Starbucks, but they failed to mention the records we've received documenting the Biden family's business schemes," Comer said in the release.

"Over the course of several years, members of the Biden family and their companies received over $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to their associate, Rob Walker. Most of this money came as a result of a wire from a Chinese energy company and went not only to Hunter and James Biden, but also to Hallie Biden and an unknown 'Biden.' It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money."