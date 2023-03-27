What Services Did Biden Family Chinese Financers Pay For?

Nope. Once again, there’s nothing to see here.

Nevertheless, a skeptical Congressional House Oversight Committee headed by James Comer, R-Ky, wants to know why President Biden claims that his family hasn’t taken a reported more than million bucks payment from State Energy HK Ltd., a firm affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party-backed CEFC China Energy, when bank records clearly show otherwise.

Those records reveal that the $1,065,692 payment was distributed to at least three Biden family members out of $3 million CEFC wired to Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, fewer than two months after Joe left office as vice president in 2017.

According to subpoenaed payment records, Hunter Biden received $500,000 of the loot, with two separate disbursements totaling $35,000 going to former sister-in-law Hallie Biden whom he was dating at the time beginning in 2016 following his brother Beau’s death from brain cancer in 2015.

Joe Biden’s brother James received $360,000, and another unnamed “Biden” got $70,000.

Of the original $3 million, Walker also wired $1,065,000 to European Energy and Infrastructure Group in Abu Dhabi, a company associated with Hunter’s business partner James Gilliar.

And that wasn’t all.

Rep. Comer also released a memo revealing that Walker’s account sent money from an overseas company his committee “continues to investigate“ to Biden family members in 2015 while Joe Biden was still in office. The money was split between Walker, Gilliar and the Bidens, with Hunter receiving $59,000.

Which all sort of begs the question, what were all these Biden’s and affiliates selling?

CEFC, after all, in addition to Chinese Communist Party connections, is an oil and gas energy company, and with climate change posing such an imminent global threat, wouldn’t that seem to contradict Biden’s war on fossil fuels?

It’s also admittedly somewhat confounding why Hunter, with no experience in such matters, kept showing up on boards of energy companies — Burisma in Ukraine for example — when his dad was vice president.

And Hallie, a college admissions counselor, isn’t ordinarily the sort of career experience warranting payments from Chinese energy companies either.

Although James Biden also had no apparent experience in construction, shortly after joining HillStone International, a firm headed by a longtime Delaware family friend, the company received a contract to build 100,000 homes in war-torn Iraq plus another $22 million contract to manage a construction project for the State Department.

In 2012, Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business reported that HillStone officials expected the project to “generate $1.5 billion in revenues over the next three years.” That amounted to more than three times the revenue the company produced in 2011.

As the son of HillStone’s founder reportedly explained those successes to investors, “It really helps to have the brother of the vice president as a partner.”

Despite hard evidence to the contrary, when confronted by a reporter on March 17 asking about the most recently reported foreign payments to family members, Biden said, “That’s not true.”

When pressed again on the matter by Fox reporter Peter Doocy at a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre entirely dodged the issue, stating, "We have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue, and I don't even know where to begin to even answer that question."

Nevertheless, Rep. Comer’s House Oversight Committee is now demanding that Joe fess up to his own lie refuting the existence or nature of those dubious foreign payments from a Chinese firm with known Communist Party backing.

As Fox News reported, Comer fired off a letter to the White House charging that “President Biden’s statement was misleading and dishonest,” noting that his Committee has “received the bank documents from a financial institution pursuant to a subpoena.”

Rep. Comer added that “The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President’s or Vice President’s immediate family receiving such lucrative financial deals from foreign nationals and foreign companies without any oversight.”

Comer ended his letter by requesting that Jean-Pierre “correct [Biden’s] March 17, 2023, statement that the evidence from the bank records is ‘not true’ or explain, in detail, which financial transactions in the chart below that he is disputing.”

While they’re at it, do you suppose they will also explain why, according to the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million?

Included is a $1.5 billion deal Hunter inked for his company with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days after returning with his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two.

Then there's also that mysterious 10% cut to be held for [Joe Biden] "the big guy," documented in an email communication referencing CEFC, which reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018.

Rep. Comer has stated that his committee is investigating as many as 12 suspicious Chinese business deals which potentially involve six or seven Biden family members.

As for expectations regarding any voluntary clarifications from the Biden White House, good luck with those dreams.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.