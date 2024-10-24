TIPP Daily Poll: Harris Holds 3-Point Lead Over Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a slight lead of 50%-47% over former President Donald Trump in a race for the White House that remains "tighter than ever," according to TIPP Tracking Poll's Day 11 edition.

Over the past 10 days of TIPP's tracking, Trump's numbers have ranged between 46% and 49%, with Harris' numbers fluctuating between 47% and 50%, a steady margin suggesting that the electorate remains volatile.

TIPP Insights polled 1,260 likely voters nationally Oct. 21-23, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

With 11 days left before Election Day, Harris also holds a slight lead over Trump of 49.8%-47.3% when third-party candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein are factored in. West gathered 0.9%; Stein 0.5%; and other candidates, 0.5%, with 1% of voters remaining undecided.

Meanwhile, Trump is holding a commanding lead of 52%-45% in the South, with Harris holding strong leads in the West by 54%-42% and the Northeast by 58%-38%. The fight remains in the Midwest, with Trump up by 50%-48% and with suburban swing voters.

Harris also continues to hold the advantage among voters 18-44 by 56%-40%, with Trump leading by 49%-48% with people ages 45-64, and by 51%-46% with voters older than 65.

Trump is also leading with men by 51%-46%, while Harris is ahead with women by 54%-43%.

Trump also remains in the lead with white voters (55%-42%), while Harris leads with Black and Hispanic voters (72%-24%).

Trump also holds the lead among high school graduates, while Harris is ahead with college graduates.

She also has a slim lead over Trump with independents (47%-44%).

Harris also holds the lead among urban voters (64%-33%), while Trump leads with suburban and rural voters (50%-47%).

However, the tracking poll shows that the two remain in a near tie for levels of strong support, with 70% for Trump and 71% for Harris.

Meanwhile, the prevailing mood among voters and pundits are uneasy about calling the election, with 41% of voters saying they expect Harris to win, compared to 39% for Trump.