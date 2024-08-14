YouGov Poll: Inflation, Economy, Immigration Top Issues

Inflation, the economy, and immigration are the top three most important issues facing Americans heading into the 2024 presidential race, according to new survey released Wednesday by The Economist/YouGov.

When asked which of 15 different campaign issues were the most important, the poll found 24% of respondents said "inflation/prices" followed by "jobs and the economy" at 13% and immigration at 12%.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention in July, former President Donald Trump promised to curb the rising cost of consumer goods.

"We've had the worst inflation we've ever had under" President Joe Biden, he said.

"Inflation has been a killer for our country. No matter what you're making, it doesn't matter, because inflation is eating you alive."

Although she has yet to speak to the media about her agenda for the economy, the advisers for Vice President Kamala Harris say she'll soon outline plans to lower costs for middle-class consumers.

Harris is toughening her position on illegal immigration, and a campaign official said Harris had a chance to reintroduce herself to voters after becoming the Democratic presidential candidate following Biden's exit from the race last month.

Illegal immigration has long been a key issue for Trump, who has said he will initiate "the largest deportation operation in the history of our country" if elected.

Rounding out the top five most important issues, 10% of Americans say healthcare is their top priority, while 7% of respondents said abortion was their most important issue. Despite the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, only 1% of those polled said "foreign policy" was their most important issue.

When asked if they felt America was "generally headed in the right direction" only 26% agreed, while 63% felt the country is "on the wrong track."

The Economist / YouGov poll was taken Aug. 11-13 among 1,567 U.S. adults. The poll has a sampling error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.