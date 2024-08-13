WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | joe biden | kamala harris | border | policies | troops | secure

Polls: Majority Support Sending Troops to Secure Border

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:33 PM EDT

A number of recent polls show widespread dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris administration's border and immigration policies, and that Americans overwhelmingly support deploying troops to secure the southern border.

A Napolitan News Service poll showed that 84% of registered voters believe "illegal immigration is bad for the United States," compared to 12% who say it's good.

When it comes to legal immigration, a resounding 71% of registered voters said they support it.

As for what counts as the most important issue, 49% of respondents cited crime as their top concern.

In a separate Napolitan poll, 75% of those surveyed said they favored sending U.S. troops to confront drug cartels and secure the border.

"That's up significantly since President Biden took office and the total includes 90% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats," Napolitan News Service said in its analysis.

This sentiment is echoed in multiple other polls, including a Rasmussen Reports poll, where nearly two-thirds considered the border situation an "invasion."

Support for border security measures, such as building a wall and deploying additional resources, remains strong, particularly in Texas. One University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll found that the majority of Texans, including Hispanic and Black voters, back these positions.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A number of recent polls show widespread dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris administration's border and immigration policies, and that Americans overwhelmingly support deploying troops to secure the southern border.
polls, joe biden, kamala harris, border, policies, troops, secure, immigration
202
2024-33-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved