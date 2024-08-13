Polls: Majority Support Sending Troops to Secure Border

A number of recent polls show widespread dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris administration's border and immigration policies, and that Americans overwhelmingly support deploying troops to secure the southern border.

A Napolitan News Service poll showed that 84% of registered voters believe "illegal immigration is bad for the United States," compared to 12% who say it's good.

When it comes to legal immigration, a resounding 71% of registered voters said they support it.

As for what counts as the most important issue, 49% of respondents cited crime as their top concern.

In a separate Napolitan poll, 75% of those surveyed said they favored sending U.S. troops to confront drug cartels and secure the border.

"That's up significantly since President Biden took office and the total includes 90% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats," Napolitan News Service said in its analysis.

This sentiment is echoed in multiple other polls, including a Rasmussen Reports poll, where nearly two-thirds considered the border situation an "invasion."

Support for border security measures, such as building a wall and deploying additional resources, remains strong, particularly in Texas. One University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll found that the majority of Texans, including Hispanic and Black voters, back these positions.