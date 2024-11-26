Emerson Poll: Trump's Favorability Climbs to 54 Percent Post-Election

President-elect Donald Trump's favorability climbed 6 points after he won the White House earlier this month, according to Emerson College Polling.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election, saw his favorability improve to 54% in an Emerson College survey conducted Nov. 20-22.

Before the election, Trump's favorability was 48%.

"Trump's favorability varies significantly by gender, race, and age," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Trump's strongest age cohort is among voters 40-59, with 60% viewing him favorably, compared to 48% among those over 70. Notably, his favorability has risen among younger voters, with 55% of those under 30 expressing a favorable opinion."

Men (61%) view Trump more favorably than women (48%).

In a racial breakdown, 59% of white voters view Trump favorably, as do 53% of Hispanic voters, and 28% of Black voters.

The Emerson College poll also found that President Joe Biden has a 36% job approval rating, a four-year low for the president. Biden's disapproval rating remains steady at 52%.

Voters were asked how surprised they were, if at all, by the 2024 election results. A share of 46% say they were surprised, while 54% say they were not surprised.

"There is a sharp difference in reaction to the election results based on who voters supported: 67% of Harris voters were surprised by the results, while 71% of Trump voters were not surprised by his victory," Kimball said.

Emerson College Polling also asked voters about the 2028 presidential election.

Republican and Democrat voters were given an open-ended question asking them to name a candidate they would support in the race for their party's nomination.

Among Republican voters, 51% say they're undecided. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance (30%) leads among candidates, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (5%), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (3%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (1%) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (1%).

Harris (37%) led among Democrat voters, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (7%), Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (4%), and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., (3% each). A share of 35% say they're undecided.

The Emerson College Polling national survey was conducted among 1,000 registered voters and has a plus/minus 3-percentage point margin of error.