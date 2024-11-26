WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | donald trump | favorability | post-election | joe biden | republicans | democrats

Emerson Poll: Trump's Favorability Climbs to 54 Percent Post-Election

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 08:37 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's favorability climbed 6 points after he won the White House earlier this month, according to Emerson College Polling.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election, saw his favorability improve to 54% in an Emerson College survey conducted Nov. 20-22.

Before the election, Trump's favorability was 48%.

"Trump's favorability varies significantly by gender, race, and age," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Trump's strongest age cohort is among voters 40-59, with 60% viewing him favorably, compared to 48% among those over 70. Notably, his favorability has risen among younger voters, with 55% of those under 30 expressing a favorable opinion."

Men (61%) view Trump more favorably than women (48%).

In a racial breakdown, 59% of white voters view Trump favorably, as do 53% of Hispanic voters, and 28% of Black voters.

The Emerson College poll also found that President Joe Biden has a 36% job approval rating, a four-year low for the president. Biden's disapproval rating remains steady at 52%.

Voters were asked how surprised they were, if at all, by the 2024 election results. A share of 46% say they were surprised, while 54% say they were not surprised.

"There is a sharp difference in reaction to the election results based on who voters supported: 67% of Harris voters were surprised by the results, while 71% of Trump voters were not surprised by his victory," Kimball said.

Emerson College Polling also asked voters about the 2028 presidential election.

Republican and Democrat voters were given an open-ended question asking them to name a candidate they would support in the race for their party's nomination.

Among Republican voters, 51% say they're undecided. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance (30%) leads among candidates, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (5%), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (3%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (1%) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (1%).

Harris (37%) led among Democrat voters, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (7%), Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (4%), and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., (3% each). A share of 35% say they're undecided.

The Emerson College Polling national survey was conducted among 1,000 registered voters and has a plus/minus 3-percentage point margin of error.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President-elect Donald Trump's favorability climbed 6 points after he won the White House earlier this month, according to Emerson College Polling.
poll, donald trump, favorability, post-election, joe biden, republicans, democrats, voters
371
2024-37-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 08:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved