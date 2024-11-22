WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | americans | policies | poll

Pew Poll: Most Approve of Trump's Policies, Plans

Friday, 22 November 2024 01:21 PM EST

According to a Pew Research poll released Friday, 53% of Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump's plans and policies for the future.

Most Americans also express confidence in Trump on law enforcement and criminal justice (54%), immigration (53%), and foreign policy (53%), while fewer (45%) are confident in his handling of abortion policy.

The poll, taken Nov. 12-17 among 9,609 U.S. adults, also found:

  • 41% are confident in Trump to bring the country closer together; 59% express little or no confidence that he can do this.
  • 31% say Trump has done an excellent or good job reaching out to the vice president's supporters to try to bring the country together; more than twice as many (66%) say he has done only a fair or poor job.
  • In evaluating Trump's personal traits and characteristics, a 55% majority say the phrase "mentally sharp" describes Trump very or fairly well, while nearly as many (51%) say he keeps his promises.
  • The share of Americans who are satisfied with the way things are going in the country has increased since October, from 23% to 29%
  • Nearly three-quarters of Democrats (73%) say they are "fearful" about the state of the country, while 54% say they feel "angry." Most Republicans (76%) say they feel hopeful about the state of the country, while nearly half (46%) say they are proud.

The poll's margin of error is 1.5 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


