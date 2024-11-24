CBS Poll: Majority Approves of Trump Transition

A large 59% majority of Americans — a percentage that exceeds even that of President-elect Donald Trump's more than 50% popular-vote victory — approve of the Trump transition moves, according to the CBS News poll Sunday morning.

Just 41% of American adults disapprove of the Trump transition to date.

Notably, the poll was taken while former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was facing massive obstruction to become Trump's next attorney general and a potential release of a House Ethics Committee investigation into him.

On specific nominations:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Department of Health and Human Services Plurality of 47% say he is a good choice. 34% say he is not a good choice.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.: Secretary of State 44% give him a passing grade. Just 25% oppose.

Pete Hegseth: Defense Secretary 33% support his nomination. 28% oppose it. A plurality of 39% admit they "haven't heard enough about him" to form an opinion.



While the liberal media continues to attack Trump for nominating "loyalists," a 51% majority of American adults polled break from the liberal media narrative in saying it is important for Trump to nominate those who are loyal.

Republicans are far more convinced the nominees should be loyal to Trump at 81%.

The CBS News poll was conducted by YouGov among 2,232 U.S. adults Nov. 19-22, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.