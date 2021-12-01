Trafalgar: President Biden's Approval Rating Plummeting at 36 Percent

A Trafalgar Group poll released on Wednesday showed that President Joe Biden's approval rating was 36.3%, with his disapproval rating at 59.1%.

Only 4.6% of respondents held no opinion of Biden, according to the poll.

Most notably, with independent voters, only 29.3% approved and 62.1% disapproved of the president's performance.

Even among Democrats, only 65% approved of his performance, and 31% said they disapproved.

Other survey data showed that 89.7% of Republicans disapproved of Biden's performance, while 8.2% said they approved.

Trafalgar's poll featured 1,082 likely voters between Nov. 26 and 29 and was released on Dec. 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98 percentage points..

Biden's approval rating has been in free-fall since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August, once averaging over 55% in May, according to RealClearPolitics.

Trafalgar's poll has Biden at a lower approval rating than Rasmussen Reports, a notable Republican-leaning pollster, who had Biden's approval at 43%.

The Quinnipiac poll, which tends to be more favorable to Democrats than Rasmussen, corroborates the Trafalgar polls' results having Biden's approval rating at only 38%.