Biden's Approval Rating Drops to New Low

President Joe Biden's approval rating fell to a new low of 38 percent in a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Sunday, with 59 percent disapproving of the job he is doing as chief executive.

The survey, which comes one year before the midterm elections, was completed just before Democrats passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill and advanced a social spending package, as well as before the release of an encouraging economic report that pointed to stronger-than-expected job growth.

Results of the poll include:

Vice President Kamala Harris' approval rating is even worse at 28 percent, with 51 percent disapproving of the job she is doing; 21 percent are undecided.

Among those surveyed, 46 percent say Biden has done a poorer job as president than they expected, including 16 percent of those who voted for him. Biden has particularly disappointed independents, with 44 percent saying he has done worse, not better, than they expected.

Sixty-four percent say they don't want Biden to run for a second term in 2024, including 28 percent of Democrats. Opposition to former President Donald Trump running for another term in the next presidential election is nearly as high, at 58 percent, including 24 percent of Republicans.

If the midterms were today, 46 percent said they would vote for their Republican congressional candidate, while only 38 percent said they would chose the Democratic one.

If the presidential election were today between Biden and Trump, 44 percent say they would vote for Trump, 40 percent for Biden, and 11 percent for an unnamed third-party candidate.

Among those polled, 66 percent say the United States is on the wrong track, while 20 percent say that the nation is headed in the right direction.

The infrastructure bill, which passed on Friday, is backed by 61 percent of those surveyed, including a third of Republicans, and opposed by 32 percent.

The Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" social spending package has the support of 47 percent, while 44 percent oppose it.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters by landline and cell phone between November 3-5, with the margin of error at plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.