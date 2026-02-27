Bill Clinton: Didn't See Anything Linking Trump to Epstein

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said Friday that former President Bill Clinton testified he had never seen anything to make him think President Donald Trump was involved with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Clinton was deposed Friday in Chappaqua, New York, a day after his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, testified behind closed doors as part of the committee's investigation into Epstein's political and financial network.

Bill Clinton had a well-documented relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while in federal custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Clinton appears in numerous photos and files that were recently released by the Department of Justice.

Clinton, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, has said he cut ties with Epstein more than 20 years ago. He is the first former president compelled to testify before Congress.

Comer told Newsmax on Thursday that Epstein was a guest at Clinton's White House 16 times and that Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet 27 times after he left office in 2001.

Trump, who also is mentioned in the Epstein documents released by the DOJ, said he severed ties with the disgraced financier decades ago. But Hillary Clinton has accused House Republicans of using her and her husband to divert attention away from Trump's relationship with Epstein.

Comer said, according to The New York Times, that Democrats on the panel asked Bill Clinton if Trump should be called to testify, and Clinton said, "That's for you to decide."