Hegseth Compares Press to Hostile Biblical 'Pharisees'

War Secretary Pete Hegseth compared elements of the media to biblical Pharisees, saying their coverage is driven by hostility toward President Donald Trump and ignores military success.

He also, during a Thursday press conference from the Pentagon that aired on Newsmax and Newsmax2, sharply criticized what he described as "relentlessly negative coverage" of U.S. operations.

"Sometimes it's hard to figure out what side some of you are actually on. It's incredibly unpatriotic," Hegseth said.

He contrasted current reporting with media coverage during the Biden administration, citing the Afghanistan withdrawal.

"You explained away the disastrous and disgraceful Afghanistan withdrawal. You called it the greatest airlift in American history," he said.

Hegseth recounted a moment from church, referencing a passage from the Gospel of Mark.

"I sat there in church, and I thought, our press are just like these Pharisees," he said.

He described the Pharisees as observers who witnessed good acts but instead sought faults.

"They were only there to explain away the goodness in pursuit of their agenda," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said some members of the press are similarly focused only on negative narratives.

"Your politically motivated animus for President Trump nearly completely blinds you from the brilliance of our American warriors," he said.

He pointed to what he called underreported successes, including recruiting gains and battlefield operations.

"Where's the coverage of the new spirit in the country, the new spirit in the ranks, the surge of Americans wanting to join the greatest military in the world," Hegseth said.

Despite the criticism, he acknowledged not all journalists fit that description.

"Not all of you, but the legacy Trump-hating press," he said.

Hegseth urged troops to stay focused despite media scrutiny.

"Stay focused, block out the noise, stay aggressive. You are showing the world what it means to be an American warrior," he said.