US Military Widens Blockade on Iran to Include Contraband Shipments

U.S. military forces have widened their shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband and any ​vessels suspected of trying to ⁠reach Iranian territory will ​be "subject to belligerent right to ⁠visit and search," the U.S. Navy said in an advisory ​on Thursday.

"These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure," the ⁠navy said in ⁠an updated advisory after a ⁠blockade ⁠was imposed on Monday.

Contraband ‌items included weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and ​refined oil products as well as iron, steel ​and aluminum.