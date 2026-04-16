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US Military Widens Blockade on Iran to Include Contraband Shipments

Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:25 AM EDT

U.S. military forces have widened their shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband and any ​vessels suspected of trying to ⁠reach Iranian territory will ​be "subject to belligerent right to ⁠visit and search," the U.S. Navy said in an advisory ​on Thursday.

"These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure," the ⁠navy said in ⁠an updated advisory after a ⁠blockade ⁠was imposed on Monday.

Contraband ‌items included weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and ​refined oil products as well as iron, steel ​and aluminum.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. military forces have widened their shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband and any ​vessels suspected of trying to ⁠reach Iranian territory will ​be "subject to belligerent right to ⁠visit and search," the U.S. Navy said in an advisory ​on ...
us military, iran, blockade, shipments
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2026-25-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:25 AM
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