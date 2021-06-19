Pence Met With Shouts of 'Traitor' During Florida Speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with shouts of "traitor" and "freedom" from a handful of hecklers while he was speaking at the conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando Friday.

The people in the group shouting at Pence were wearing red "Make America Great Again" ball caps, reports CNN. Law enforcement officials immediately escorted them out of the hall, but did not say if the protesters were under arrest.

A heckler told CNN she interrupted Pence because "he's a traitor," in a probable reference to his role in validating the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6. Former President Donald Trump has criticized Pence for proceeding with the Congressional certification, which took place after the incidents at the Capitol.

The shouting started just before Pence slammed his successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, for having not visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

He said that it is "past time for our current vice president to go to the border, put our policies back into effect and end the Biden border crisis today."

Pence continued with the speech despite the heckling, reports CBS, and declared himself to be a "Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order" and commented that serving as Trump's vice president was "the greatest honor of my life," reports CBS News.

He also outlined what he described as a "winning agenda" for Republicans to take back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, basing his argument on an outline of GOP opponents being against Christianity and the military.

"Our movement will reject every effort to marginalize Christians and conservatives wherever it arises," said Pence. "We will expose religious persecution masquerading as a quest for equal rights, and we will demand that government agencies, our military, and our public schools reject critical race theory in all its forms."

He also argued that President Joe Biden's administration is attached to far-left Democrats, saying that it was 'troubling" that the administration has engaged in a "wholehearted embrace of the radical left's all-encompassing assault on American culture and values."

Pence said that "political indoctrination" has replaced "patriotic education" and said critical race theory is "racism" that teaches children to be ashamed of their skin color and "should be rejected by every American of every race."

"Critical race theory is racism, pure and simple, and it should be rejected by every American of every race," he commented.

Pence further attacked the Biden administration on its handling of immigration, insisting that the president has turned the world's "most secure" border into now being the site of the worst border crisis in U.S. history.

Biden showed weak leadership at last week's G-7 summit, Pence said, also accusing the president of abandoning Israel, which has "set off the worst outbreak of violence in the Middle East in seven years."

The president has "replaced strength with weakness, moral clarity with confusion, and loyalty with betrayal" through rejoining the Paris Climate accord and announcing plans to once again negotiate with Iran, Pence also said.