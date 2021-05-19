×
Former VP Mike Pence's Brother to Vote Against Jan. 6 Commission

Rep. Greg Pence on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 06:07 PM

The brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Greg Pence R-Ind., will vote against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol.

At a point during the storming of the Capitol, a video shows rioters chanting, "hang Mike Pence!"

The two brothers huddled together in an office in the Capitol while being protected by Mike Pence's Secret Service detail. They then took an unknown passage out of the office to evade rioters.

According to The Washington Post, in a statement Rep. Pence said, "Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice complete with a hand-picked jury that will carry out her pre-determined political execution of Donald Trump before law enforcement officials have completed their investigation."

If the commission comes to fruition, it will create a 9/11 commission level of  investigative probe into the events that transpired.

Last week the top Democrat and Republican sitting on the House Homeland Security Committee agreed to legislation to establish the commission.

However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,  and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have both come out against the commission bill. 

McConnell said the legislation was a "slanted and unbalanced proposal," according to The Hill.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 06:07 PM
