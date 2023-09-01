Pataki: Biden a 'Disgrace' for Commemorating 9/11 in Alaska

President Joe Biden's decision to observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska is a "disgrace," says former New York GOP Gov. George Pataki.

"The fact that he is not doing anything to commemorate that horrible day is a disgrace," Pataki, 77, said in an interview with WABC radio Thursday.

Biden on Monday, Sept. 11, will travel to a military base in Alaska where he will mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks in a ceremony with members of the military and their families, the White House said in a statement Monday.

The president will be in Hanoi, Vietnam, on the day prior to discuss technological innovation and climate change with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders, a trip Pataki said would be fruitless.

"How much CO2 emissions is Air Force One and the entire entourage that has to follow the president gonna be emitting when he goes to Vietnam to talk about climate change where no one will listen to him?" Pataki asked Rita Cosby and John Catsimatidis.

"China's not listening to him; India's not listening to him. Indonesia aren't listening to him. The big countries could care less."

Pataki also said Biden is "clueless as to what's happening in Washington and what's happening in the world. He's obsessed with being the world leader on climate.

"I don't know what he's doing other than driving up energy costs and causing brownouts and destroying our own energy industry, so we have to import energy from elsewhere.

"He is a failed leader and it's tragic for our country."

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will commemorate the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.