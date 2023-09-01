Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Help Giuliani's Defense Fund

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who served with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani during and after the 9/11 attacks, Friday on Newsmax defended his friend and colleague and called on fellow supporters to contribute to a fund that's been established to help finance his legal struggle.

"Everybody has a right to counsel [in the] Sixth Amendment, to the counsel of their choice," Kerik told Newsmax's "Newsline," pointing out that Giuliani was acting as former President Donald Trump's attorney when he was questioning the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and other states.

Giuliani is one of the 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, facing charges in Georgia as part of the sweeping racketeering indictment unveiled last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

He has denied all charges and says he has been the victim of a political prosecution for exercising his constitutional rights.

Important: For more information on the Giuliani Defense Fund, go to RudyFund.com

"This prosecutor in Fulton County has basically persecuted him and the president and 17 others," Kerik told Newsmax. "This has never happened before in the country. And if the Republican Party and the American people don't do something about it, this will be the beginning of the end of the Constitution as we know it."

He added that the defense fund that has been set up for Giuliani is vital, and that "if you believe in the Constitution, if you believe in the First Amendment, if you believe that you have a right to the counsel of your choice like the Constitution says or is supposed to be, then I urge you to support the mayor and help him with his battle in Georgia … Fani Willis is trying to put him in prison until the day he dies. She wants him in prison for protesting and questioning the Georgia election."

Giuliani's supporters can contribute to the Rudy Giuliani Legal Fund at RudyFund.com or by calling 800-224-4919.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!