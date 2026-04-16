Tulsi Gabbard Refers Trump Impeachment Figures to DOJ

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly has asked the Justice Department to investigate two former government officials who played key roles in the 2019 impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to multiple reports, Gabbard sent criminal referrals targeting the original impeachment whistleblower and former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, following the declassification of documents she says raise serious concerns about how the case against Trump was handled.

An Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) spokesperson confirmed that a referral was made "related to one or more former employees of the Intelligence Community and their role in the 2019 impeachment of President Trump," though specific charges were not outlined.

The move comes after newly released materials suggested the whistleblower may have misled investigators and harbored potential bias, while Atkinson allegedly withheld key information from Congress during the impeachment proceedings, according to Just the News on Wednesday.

Gabbard has criticized the handling of the complaint, arguing that the whistleblower process was "weaponized" and contributed to what she and other Trump allies describe as a politically driven effort to undermine a duly elected president.

CBS News reported that while Gabbard has formally requested investigations, the DOJ will ultimately determine whether to pursue any charges.

The network noted that the original whistleblower complaint centered on Trump's 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That led to the House impeaching Trump before he was later acquitted in the Senate.

CNN similarly confirmed the referrals, reporting that Gabbard released additional documents this week that she said point to irregularities in how the whistleblower complaint was handled.

Those materials include testimony and internal notes that allegedly show deviations from standard procedures by the intelligence community watchdog.

Critics, including top Democrats, have pushed back strongly.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., argued the referral is politically motivated and warned it could discourage future whistleblowers.

However, supporters of the move say accountability is long overdue, particularly if evidence was withheld during a historic impeachment process.

Legal experts note that criminal referrals do not guarantee prosecution, but they can trigger formal reviews by federal investigators.

For Trump supporters, the development represents a potential turning point in revisiting one of the most contentious political battles of his first term.

If pursued, the investigation could have far-reaching implications — not only for those involved in the impeachment process, but also for broader questions about transparency, accountability, and the role of intelligence agencies in domestic politics.