Pam Bondi to Newsmax: AG James Should Fight Hate Crimes, Not Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James, rather than sitting in court during former President Donald Trump's ongoing trial on fraud charges, should be fighting back against the growing number of hate crimes against the Jewish community in New York City and elsewhere in the state, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax.

"Instead of sitting in a courtroom going after Donald Trump on bogus civil fraud cases, she should be out on the streets of New York with all of law enforcement," Bondi said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "She should be out there condemning this, stopping this, calling for the arrests of these people who are vandalizing police cars. There are cameras all over New York City. They can catch these people."

The New York City Police Department reported this week that antisemitic hate crimes jumped by 214% after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel left over 1,400 dead and saw more than 240 Israelis and others taken as hostages.

"Look what Mayor [Rudy] Giuliani did to clean up New York and Manhattan when he was mayor," Bondi said. "[James] could be out there in the entire state and all these college campuses saying, 'if you don't stop this, we will arrest you and we will charge you.' That's exactly where I would be and that's where she should be … if you have the chief law enforcement officer, meaning Tish James, out there condemning it, saying you, this has got to stop. We've got to protect our Jewish students, as well as the Muslim students, say that, then it would stop."

Meanwhile, police officers in New York are "retiring and leaving" because James is not supporting them, she added.

Bondi also applauded House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. for filing an ethics complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump's New York trial, even if Engoron won't end up recusing himself.

"He's already, he's made a mockery of our court system," she said, adding that the appellate courts will likely sanction Engoron.

"What's happening in that courtroom is truly a travesty, and you know whether you're a judge or not, you're supposed to treat the lawyers with respect … I'm also proud of [Trump lawyer] Alina Habba for standing up to him."

Bondi also commented on the news that America First Legal has petitioned the Federal Election Commission to investigate President Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee in connection with the letter from 51 former intelligence officials about hiding evidence from Hunter Biden's laptop.

"I don't think under this president anything will happen," said Bondi, even with testimony from Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Morell testified to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that on or around Oct. 17, 2020, Biden confidant and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken had contacted him to discuss the laptop story. After that, a letter was signed by 51 former government intelligence officials debunking the findings on the laptop.

"Blinken triggered a disinformation campaign," said Bondi. "[Morell] isn't some rank-and-file member. He was the deputy director and he came in and testified to Congress about this. Blinken did this to help Biden win the presidency. If that's not the ultimate election interference, I don't know what it is … but when you've got Biden controlling the CIA, the FBI, and the Department of Justice right now, I can't see anything happening, at least for another year and a half."

