Michael Cohen Fires Back at Trump's Trial Taunt

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 05:52 PM EDT

Michael Cohen fired back at Donald Trump on Tuesday after the former president accused his once-close associate turned adversary of lacking the courage to confront him in a legal setting.

Cohen then reaffirmed his intention to testify against his former employer.

"If I was afraid of Donald, I wouldn't have written two NYT bestsellers, testified before the Mueller team, seven congressional committees, 23 appearances before the Manhattan DA, and provided information to the NYAG that is the basis of this trial," Cohen told The New York Post.

"Looking forward to seeing you in court very soon!" Cohen added.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared for his $250 million fraud trial in a Manhattan courtroom. During a lunch break, Trump stated that his former personal attorney and "fixer," Cohen, "didn't have the guts" to confront the former president on the witness stand.

Cohen had previously postponed his testimony against Trump due to a medical issue. His expected court appearance is now no sooner than Monday.

After a short afternoon break, Trump did not rejoin the courtroom proceedings. However, his lawyers returned, and testimony from Doug Larson, an executive vice president at the real estate firm Newmark, continued. Larson's testimony focused on the appraisal of Trump's 40 Wall St. skyscraper in 2015.

The former president was scheduled for a deposition in an unrelated lawsuit in New York on the same day, but the exact timing remained uncertain.

Trump, 77, is involved in approximately 20 legal actions, including being sued in New York and indicted in Georgia, Florida, Manhattan and Washington, D.C.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

