Pete King to Newsmax: NATO Pullback Could Signal Weakness to Russia

President Donald Trump's moves on Cuba and Europe could carry significant national security implications, Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday, while warning that scaling back U.S. commitments to NATO risks sending the wrong message abroad.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," the New York Republican said improved relations with Cuba under a different government could benefit both countries while removing a longstanding geopolitical concern.

"Well, first of all, it removes a real security threat from the Western Hemisphere," King said. "I mean, Cuba is not just a socialist country. I mean, it's a communist country. The fact is, it's been used as a base of operations by the Soviets, by China, by Iran. In fact, Cuba has worked against our interests."

King added that a shift in Cuba's government structure could create mutual economic and strategic benefits.

"If we can set up decent relations with Cuba, with a democratic government, then this both enhances Cuba and the United States and also is an economic well-being," he said.

Turning to Europe, King expressed concern over reports that the Trump administration may reduce U.S. troop levels in Germany, saying the broader implications for NATO and Western unity outweigh short-term frustrations with European allies.

"To me, it's dangerous," King said. "I think NATO is a strong force against Russian expansion. It's a source of unity for the Western alliance."

While acknowledging tensions with some European leaders, King stressed the importance of maintaining the alliance's long-standing role.

"Listen, you can be very frustrated with the European leaders, especially Germany, over the years. France is another one," he said. "But the fact is, we have to be careful in what we do."

King also warned that reducing U.S. presence in Europe could have ripple effects beyond Germany.

"As we continue to cut back on support of Ukraine, this could send the wrong signal to Russia," he said.

He said reforms within NATO are preferable to weakening the alliance altogether.

"I understand the president sending a signal to Germany. I understand taking action, but I don't want to damage the NATO relationship overall," King said. "We can work with it, reform it, strengthen it, because for 80 years it has preserved peace in Europe with the leadership of the United States."

King concluded with a caution against overcorrecting in disputes with allies.

"Fine. But let's not cut off our nose to spite our face, an expression my mother used to use," he said.

Former Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston added that reducing U.S. troop levels in Germany would have a limited military impact but could pressure Berlin economically.

"With nearly 36,000 troops there, we reduced by 5,000; it's really not going to significantly change our military capabilities there," Kingston said. "But what it will do is hurt Germany economically."

Kingston said U.S. forces support a substantial number of jobs in Germany.

"Our troops support 10,000 direct jobs. That is, Germans who work on the bases and then 70,000 indirect jobs who sell to them," he said. "Retail really depends on these for its economy."

He added that the broader economic consequences could be significant.

"The impact on the GDP of Germany could be in the trillions," Kingston said. "And the economic impact regionally is in the billions. So it does get Germany's attention."

Kingston also criticized German leadership over comments related to Iran, saying the German chancellor's comments were "irresponsible" when unity against Iran is needed.

"But instead," Kingston said, "he seems to be siding with the enemy. So I think what he said was absolutely reckless for an ally and a world leader."

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