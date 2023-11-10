Rep. Stefanik Files Complaint Against Trump Judge

House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this week filed an ethics complaint against the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, NBC News reports.

Stefanik accused Judge Arthur Engoron of having shown "clear judicial bias" against Trump, saying he failed to ensure Trump's right to due process.

"If Judge Engoron can railroad a billionaire New York businessman, a former President of the United States, and the leading presidential candidate, just imagine what he could do to all New Yorkers," Stefanik wrote in her letter accompanying the complaint.

"Judge Engoron's lawlessness sends an ominous and illegal warning to New York business owners: If New York judges don't like your politics, they will destroy your business, the livelihood of your employees, and you personally. This Commission cannot let this continue."

Stefanik told NBC News in a statement: "I filed an official judicial complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron for his inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance in New York's disgraceful lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization. Americans are sick and tired of the blatant corruption by radical Leftist judges in NY. All New Yorkers must speak out against the dangerous weaponized lawfare against President Trump."