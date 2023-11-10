×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elise stefanik | donald trump | judge | new york

Rep. Stefanik Files Complaint Against Trump Judge

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 10:34 AM EST

House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this week filed an ethics complaint against the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, NBC News reports.

Stefanik accused Judge Arthur Engoron of having shown "clear judicial bias" against Trump, saying he failed to ensure Trump's right to due process.

"If Judge Engoron can railroad a billionaire New York businessman, a former President of the United States, and the leading presidential candidate, just imagine what he could do to all New Yorkers," Stefanik wrote in her letter accompanying the complaint. 

"Judge Engoron's lawlessness sends an ominous and illegal warning to New York business owners: If New York judges don't like your politics, they will destroy your business, the livelihood of your employees, and you personally. This Commission cannot let this continue."

Stefanik told NBC News in a statement: "I filed an official judicial complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron for his inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance in New York's disgraceful lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization. Americans are sick and tired of the blatant corruption by radical Leftist judges in NY. All New Yorkers must speak out against the dangerous weaponized lawfare against President Trump."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this week filed an ethics complaint against the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, NBC News reports.
elise stefanik, donald trump, judge, new york
198
2023-34-10
Friday, 10 November 2023 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved