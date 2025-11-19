Bondi: Epstein Files Out Within 30 Days of Trump Signature

Attorney General Pam Bondi indicated Wednesday that the Justice Department will release all unclassified documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein no later than 30 days after President Donald Trump signs new disclosure legislation.

Earlier Wednesday, the Senate formally sent the measure to Trump's desk after agreeing Tuesday night to automatically pass the bill as soon as it arrived from the House. The House approved the legislation Tuesday by a 427-1 vote.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump has indicated he will sign, requires Bondi to release all files — including internal communications and investigative materials — related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell no later than 30 days after enactment.

Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges related to the sex trafficking of minors. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted on sex trafficking and related charges.

"We will follow the law," Bondi told reporters at a news conference regarding an indictment against former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding in an international drug-ring case.

"The law passed both chambers last evening. It has not yet been signed, but we will continue to follow the law again while protecting victims but also providing maximum transparency."

The bill allows Bondi to redact records in specific instances, including documents that "would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."

Last week, Bondi directed Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to investigate Epstein's alleged ties to prominent Democrats and major financial institutions.

In July, the DOJ and FBI issued a memo stating they had no evidence that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list," or was murdered. The memo also stated no one else involved in the Epstein case will be charged.

Bondi was asked what changed, given the new investigation in the Southern District of New York.

"Information that has come forward," she said. "There's new information, additional information.

"And again, we will continue to follow the law to investigate any leads. If there are any victims, we encourage all victims to come forward.

"And we will continue to provide maximum transparency under the law," Bondi said.

When pressed to describe the "new information," Bondi declined to elaborate, instead directing reporters to "a post on X" by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Todd Blanche.

She added that the department would not comment further because the matter is now a pending investigation in the Southern District of New York.

Bondi did not specify to which post by Blanche she was referring. However, on Nov. 13 Blanche wrote on X: "When I interviewed Maxwell [in July], law enforcement didn't have the materials Epstein's estate hid for years and only just provided to Congress."