Rep. Mace to Newsmax: House Epstein Vote Gives Victims Power

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House vote to force disclosure of documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was "very symbolic" for victims who have fought for decades for the files' release.

The House earlier Tuesday passed legislation by a 427-1 vote compelling the Department of Justice to release all of its files related to Epstein.

In the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sought to advance the bill by unanimous consent, an approach that drew no initial objection.

But even with unanimous consent signaled, the measure is not automatically enacted: Any senator could still object before final passage, and the Senate could choose to amend the bill, which would send it back to the House for another vote.

On "Finnerty," she met repeatedly Tuesday with Epstein accusers who pleaded for senators to move forward without changes.

"They don't want any more delays," she said. "They want this vote to happen.

"They want to get it to the president's desk to sign. President Trump said he would sign it. ... He's all on board, and we thank him for it."

Mace said some House members are pressing for changes to the Senate version, which would force a second House vote and postpone sending the legislation to President Donald Trump's desk.

"It would have to come back to the House. It is a delay tactic," she said.

She emphasized that the House version already protects victims, noting that the discharge petition was written to ensure that material dealing with child sexual abuse remains redacted.

"Nobody wants to see that," she said. "What we do want to do is get to the bottom of it and give these women justice."

Calling the vote "justice not just for them, but for women like me and other women who are survivors," Mace said the moment carries weight far beyond procedural wrangling.

"This is a very symbolic vote for us tonight," she said. "We want to get it to the president's desk without any more delays."

She pushed back on concerns raised earlier Tuesday by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who flagged what he considered flaws in the bill and suggested the Senate make changes.

"I disagree with the speaker on this," Mace said. "I hope that we don't stop it.

"I hope that the Senate will move forward and put this bill on the desk for the president to sign."

Asked whether the public will be satisfied even after release of the files, especially if substantial portions are redacted, Mace said they will not be alone.

"Well, I'll be right there with the unsatisfied public," she said. "You can't tell me that we had 1,000 women that were trafficked, and there was only one single accomplice.

"There had to be other people involved. I don't care if it were the Clintons.

"I don't care that Prince Andrew had his title taken away because I spoke out about Prince Andrew a few months ago.

"More needs to happen. If you sexually assaulted a kid, you need to be prosecuted.

"And I don't care if you have an R or a D by your name. I don't care if you're a billionaire.

"If you're at Rape Island 28 times, allegedly as former President Bill Clinton, you've got to be held accountable."

Mace said strong conservative voices will demand transparency if any redactions go too far.

"There will be very strong conservative voices that will be pointing it out and be with Newsmax and every other conservative media pundit out there demanding the truth," she said. "You can't tell me that all of this happened to a thousand or more women, and nobody else is culpable.

"Somebody drove the car, somebody flew the plane, somebody opened the door. Somebody saw what was happening.

"Somebody condoned it. Somebody assisted. Somebody helped.

"And we need to know who those people are, and they need to go to jail."

