Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Used Epstein Files to 'Embarrass' Trump

Democrats had "four years under the Biden administration" to release the Jeffrey Epstein files but chose not to, as they wanted to use the issue to "embarrass" President Donald Trump rather than protect victims, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"What you saw from the Democrats, though, is … while they had four years under the Biden administration to release these files, they didn't," Van Duyne said on "National Report."

And as more information is released, Van Duyne relayed that for Democrats, releasing Epstein's files was "never about protecting the victims" but instead "about trying to embarrass Trump."

Van Duyne said she still supports transparency and believes the public should see the records but said Democrats withheld them during former President Joe Biden's administration because the files undercut their political narrative.

"If they had anything against President Trump, they would have released it under the Biden administration," she said, pointing to reports involving Democrat lawmakers and alleged past connections to Epstein.

Meanwhile, Van Duyne, who represents Texas' 24th Congressional District, said she did not sign on to the discharge petition tied to the bill requiring the Justice Department to release more than 20,000 documents, saying the proposal was "hastily written" and failed to safeguard victims.

"One of the reasons why I did not sign on the discharge petition is, you know, I want to make sure that people who are victims of sexual assault, who do not want their names out there, that that happens," she said.

"I think this discharge petition was hastily written, was not very clear, and really did not follow up on the law."

Van Duyne said she hopes the documents' release will bring closure to victims willing to come forward but reiterated that others must have their privacy respected.

"For those victims who actually want to see justice done … my heart goes out for them," she said. "If this provides them with closure … then I'm glad that this is happening."

She continued, "My concern has always been for those victims who don't want their information out."

Van Duyne added that she believes Trump is prepared to meet with the survivors of Epstein's actions if they request it.

"I think you're going to see a president who recognizes their pain, who is willing to meet with them and have them there when they sign this," she said. "We can do both at the same time."

