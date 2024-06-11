Rep. Armstrong Wins N.D. Republican Primary For Governor

Rep. Kelly Armstrong won the Republican primary for governor of North Dakota on Tuesday and Julie Fedorchak won the primary to fill Armstrong's House seat, putting in a commanding position for the November general election.

Newsmax and DecisionDesk HQ called the races for Armstrong and Fedorchak. Armstrong was leading Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller 72.2% to 27.8% with 65% of precincts reporting in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who did not seek a third term and is reportedly on the shortlist to be former President Donald Trump's running mate.

"We've never taken anything for granted in this race. We never take our supporters for granted," said Armstrong. "We never take North Dakota for granted, and we're really excited, and we're excited to move to the next step."

Armstrong said he plans to fly back to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, but his campaign will soon reset to focus on the general election, where he will face Democrat Merrill Piepkorn in November.

Fedorchak, a longtime Public Service Commissioner, was leading plastic surgeon and former state Rep. Rich Becker in a five-person primary 45.9%-29.1% with 70% precincts reporting.

Trump and Burgum endorsed Fedorchak, who has won three previous statewide races. Becker, who founded an ultraconservative caucus in the Legislature, had endorsements from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and other conservatives in Congress.

Fedorchak will face military veteran Trygve Hammer, who won the Democratic primary over Roland Riemers.

The GOP primaries are key to winning office in North Dakota, where Democrats have not won a statewide contest since 2012 and Republicans have held the governor's office since 1992. Some legislative races had only GOP candidates this year, and two GOP state officeholders were running unopposed.

Armstrong, an attorney and former state senator who is serving his third term in the House, had endorsements from the state party and from Trump. Miller did not attend the state GOP convention but had Burgum's endorsement.

The next governor will take office in mid-December, weeks before the biennial legislative session begins. Whoever takes up the post will be tasked with balancing priorities, spending and tax cuts during a time when state finances are healthy, and also considering property tax reform, said Jim Poolman, a former Republican state insurance commissioner, lawmaker and party official.