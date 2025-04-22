Barr's Entry Escalates GOP Battle to Replace McConnell

Kentucky's Republican primary to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell heated up significantly Tuesday, as Rep. Andy Barr's long-anticipated entrance into the race sharpened rivalries, reignited tensions over President Donald Trump's influence, and set the stage for a bitter fight between Barr, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and businessman Nate Morris.

McConnell announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection. McConnell has held the seat since 1984 and has been widely recognized as the leader of the Senate since 2007, including stints as majority leader.