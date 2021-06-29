South Dakota Gov. Noem Sending National Guard Troops to US-Mexico Border

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., is sending South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas to help secure the southern border amid the surging migrant crisis.

Noem took to her governor Twitter account on Monday night to make her announcement.

"I'm officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border," Noem tweeted. "The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn't be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden's border crisis."

On her personal account, Noem added the troops were being sent to "help solve the human and national security crisis that @JoeBiden has created."

The official announcement on Tuesday said the deployment would be for 30-60 days and be paid for by "private donation." There was no word on from which units the Guard soldiers would be drawn.

Govs. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., sent a June 10 letter to other governors invoking the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an agreement that allows states to get help from other states during a time of emergency.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, the letter warned other governors that although Texas and Arizona were "ground zero" for the crisis, other states would see effects of increased human trafficking and deadly drugs, including fentanyl.

Noem joined Govs. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in having pledged dozens of additional law enforcement officers to help Texas and Arizona.

On Thursday, Reynolds announced she approved sending Iowa state troopers to assist officials at the southern border.

"My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans, and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states," Reynolds said in a statement, according to the Des Moines Register.

"The rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans."

On June 16, DeSantis announced he would send law enforcement officers to the Mexican border in Arizona and Texas to combat what he called a "created crisis"

"We're here today because we have problems in Florida that are not organic to Florida that we've been forced to deal over many years, but particularly over the last six months because of the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border. And, indeed, to really do anything constructive about what is going on in the southern border," DeSantis said, according to the Pensacola News Journal.