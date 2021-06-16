Florida Gov.DeSantis Sends Officers to Defend the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida would send its own law enforcement officers to Arizona and Texas along the U.S.-Mexican border to combat what DeSantis called a "created crisis" that has led to increased criminal activity in Florida.

The announcement from DeSantis came a few weeks after both Texas and Arizona governors sent out a joint letter to the 48 other states requesting them to send additional law enforcement staff to help patrol their states' border with Mexico.

DeSantis stated Florida was the first to answer those governors' calls.

"We're here today because we have problems in Florida that are not organic to Florida that we've been forced to deal over many years, but particularly over the last six months because of the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border. And, indeed, to really do anything constructive about what is going on in the southern border," DeSantis said, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Just before the press conference, DeSantis stood with dozens of state troopers, sheriff's deputies, and other law enforcement behind him while a staffer taped a sign to the front of the podium, reading "Secure Our Border, Secure Our States."

DeSantis did not share many details about how the operation would be conducted during his speech, but he did mention that officers would be deployed at the border for a period of 16 days.