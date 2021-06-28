South Dakota Gov. Noem Visits Mount Rushmore, Blames Biden for No Fireworks

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. continues to criticize the Biden administration for rejecting her request to host fireworks at Mount Rushmore as part of a Fourth of July celebration.

Noem took to Twitter while visiting the monument on Sunday.

"We are at Mount Rushmore this morning talking about tourism, the economy, the 4th of July and Pres. Biden stopping us from celebrating with fireworks at this great monument. South Dakota will continue to celebrate and be grateful for our freedoms and liberties @southdakota," Noem tweeted on her governor account with four accompanying photos.

On her personal account, Noem tweeted a video recorded while she stood before the monument as people milled around behind her.

"It's a beautiful day. I really wish that we were able to have fireworks here this year – probably not gonna happen because of the Biden administration,’ Noem said. "But look at all the wonderful people still enjoying this monument to history."

Under former President Donald Trump last year, fireworks were held at Mount Rushmore for the first time since 2009. They previously had been discontinued over environmental concerns, including increased risk of fires.

The National Park Service -- citing the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire risks, opposition from tribal partners, environmental concerns, and ongoing construction at the federal landmark -- denied Noem’s permit request to earlier this year.

Noem filed a lawsuit challenging the NPS decision, but a South Dakota federal judge rejected the challenge.

"After telling us they'd 'circle back,' the Biden Administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show," wrote Noem, who said she would appeal the decision and seek fireworks in 2022, according to KELO-TV.

Weeks after Noem’s request was rejected, the Biden administration announced plans to host an Independence Day event at the White House.

"What a hypocrite. President @JoeBiden wants ‘a summer of freedom’ where we "mark independence from the virus by celebrating with events across the country," Noem tweeted June 15 on the governor’s account. "Translation: fireworks are fine at the White House, but not at Mount Rushmore."

On her personal account, Noem also tweeted: "Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. Stay tuned!”

Noem Communications Director Ian Fury said via email to Newsmax on Monday that the governor had not heard back from the administration since sending Biden a July 15 letter asking him to “reverse your NPS’ unlawful decision” or “give your blessing now” for fireworks at Mount Rushmore next year.

The White House said it "be celebrating our essential workers and military service members on the South Lawn" on July 4 as part of honoring America’s "independence from the [coronavirus]."