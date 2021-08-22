Nikki Haley: Afghanistan Withdrawal a 'Total Surrender'

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to extend the U.S. troop withdrawal, calling the current pullout a “total surrender” and “embarrassing failure.”

In an interview on CBS News’ "Face The Nation," Haley said the Biden administration should “go back and extend that August 31st deadline and make sure that the Taliban knows they've got to let people into the airport.”

“We've got to get our Americans out” of Afghanistan, she insisted, “We've got to stay true to those Afghan allies that we made promises to. And we've got to make sure we do this in a very strong way going forward.”

According to Haley, Americans don’t realize the U.S. citizens in Afghanistan “are not near Kabul.”

“They're actually on the outskirts out of there. …So this is a time where we need to have a list of our Americans,” she insisted. “We need to make contact with where they are and we've got to go get them if they can't get to the airport.”

“I can't believe that Biden got it so wrong that he said that no Americans were having a hard time coming to the airport,” Haley charged. “He said al Qaeda was no longer in Afghanistan. He said our allies were fine with what he did. Either the people around Biden aren't telling him the truth or he is not thinking in a normal way. I mean, something is very wrong here. “

Haley railed at the withdrawal so far.

“They're not negotiating with the Taliban, they've completely surrendered to the Taliban,” she said.

“This was a complete and total surrender and an embarrassing failure,” she added.

“Our American people there are our number one priority,” she said. “They have to do whatever it takes to get our Americans out."

"This is an unbelievable scenario where literally the Taliban has our Americans held hostage," Haley charged.

"It's a scary time. And we have to make sure that we are working with our allies who literally won't trust us at this point and think we've lost our minds. We have to figure out a way to get our Americans out and to get our allies out.”

