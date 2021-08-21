US Cautions Americans Evacuating via Kabul Airport

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul cautioned any Americans evacuating Afghanistan through the Kabul International Airport, warning of "potential security threats," which could mean being beaten at the airport gates.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the warning stated.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he knew that Americans and Afghans trying to make their way to the airport "have been harassed or even beaten by the Taliban," according to The Hill.

But Lloyd's remarks seem to run in opposition to the picture painted by President Joe Biden, who said on Friday, "where we have seen challenges for Americans we have thus far been able to resolve them."

"We have no indication that they haven't been able to get in Kabul through the airport," Biden continued. "We've made an agreement with the Taliban. Thus far, they've allowed them to go through."

Earlier in the week, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said, "reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport."

But in his Friday speech, Biden said he would assist all Americans and Afghans attempting to leave Afghanistan.

"Make no mistake, this evacuation mission is dangerous," Biden stated. "It involves risks to our armed forces and it's being conducted under difficult circumstances. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or ... that it will be without risk of loss. But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary."

While the U.S. Embassy says it "cannot ensure safe passage," to the Kabul International Airport, Biden is saying the U.S. is doing all it can to provide a safe evacuation to its Afghan allies.

The U.S. is doing "everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States," Biden said.