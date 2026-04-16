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Tags: house democrats | iran | war powers

House Democrats Intensify Iran War Powers Fight

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 07:04 PM EDT

Some House Democrats are planning to force a vote on a war powers resolution that would constrain President Donald Trump's ability to launch future military action against Iran without congressional approval, Axios reports.

House Republicans on Thursday voted down the resolution, 213-214, introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, was the only Democrat to join Republicans in opposing the measure.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone Republican to back the war powers resolution. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, voted present.

"This is not a skirmish. This is not a military operation. This is a war," Meeks said Thursday. "Now we're not the Iranian parliament, and we should not be rubber stamps."

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., told Axios that she would get behind the tactic by House Democrats, initially proposed at a Congressional Progressive Caucus lunch Thursday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"I'd welcome it," she said.

"I've voted for it twice," Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., told the news outlet.

"I'll vote for it as many times as we need," he said.

One source told Axios the plan was not "finalized" but said members "were interested in it" and that it's "more than just one person talking."

"A number of us are talking about [how] we need to get to a strategy where we're introducing a war powers resolution pretty much every day," one Progressive Caucus member told Axios.

The strategy, the person said, would involve "constantly moving them to the line to get them to be able to come to the floor."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News that Trump's military operation in Iran "has been the most successful military operation considering the breadth, the depth, the scope of the enemy that's involved and the danger that they presented not only to the U.S. homeland and the U.S. military personnel, but also to the entire region and the world."

"I believe we will be rewarded for the president's efforts," he added.

A 10-day truce began in Lebanon on Friday that could halt fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group and boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Trump announced the agreement as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel, however, has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in that country, who Trump says were not formally part of the agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Some House Democrats are planning to force a vote on a war powers resolution that would constrain President Donald Trump's ability to launch future military action against Iran without congressional approval, Axios reports.
house democrats, iran, war powers
415
2026-04-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 07:04 PM
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