Mamdani Releases Tax Returns, Made About $145K

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, released their tax returns Thursday, showing they made about $145,000 in 2025.

Mamdani, who was an assemblyman last year, and his wife, a visual artist, made a combined $144,784 before taxes. The couple is due $7,011 in state and federal refunds because the mayor overpaid his taxes.

The mayor made $131,926 from his Assembly job and $1,600 in royalty payments from his days as a rapper, when he went by "Mr. Cardamom."

Duwaji made $10,010 before taxes and expenses from her visual design business, with her income totaling $8,860, putting her well below the federal poverty level.

The two also made $1,600 in capital gains.

The mayor and his wife did not report any charitable contributions on their tax return. A spokesperson for Mamdani told Politico that he did give money for charity, but the couple took the standard deduction.

The spokesperson did not provide Politico details on the charitable donations she said Mamdani and his wife made last year.

Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has feuded with Mamdani, said she would not release her tax returns.

"To my knowledge, Speaker [Adrienne] Adams and Speaker [Corey] Johnson and past speakers have not done that, so I don't think that there is a precedent to do that," Menin told reporters.

While Adams did not release her returns, Johnson did, along with his predecessor Melissa Mark-Viverito, Politico reported.

"There is no established precedent for New York City Council speakers releasing their personal tax returns," Henry Robins, a spokesperson for Menin told Politico.

"Like all city elected officials, the speaker complies with robust financial disclosure requirements that provide transparency into income, assets, and potential conflicts," Robins added.