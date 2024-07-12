WATCH TV LIVE

Gavin Newsom on Calls to Run: 'Delete, Rinse, Repeat'

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 08:33 PM EDT

How does California Gov. Gavin Newsom respond to personal messages asking if he will consider becoming the Democratic Party's nominee?

"You delete, delete, delete, delete. 'Thank you,' delete, and rinse, repeat," he told CBS News' Robert Costa in an interview set to air Sunday morning.

Newsom told CBS he has "absolutely not" engaged in private conversations on the subject.

"I know one thing: Everything you do in private becomes public. Even private thoughts seem to manifest publicly. So not a chance," he said.

Newsom told reporters Wednesday at a news conference at Sacramento McClellan Airport that he would continue supporting President Biden's reelection bid.

"I think I've had 100 media outlets asking the same question, and I think that I've amply answered my support for the president and the support I saw on the ground was demonstrable," he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

The groundswell within the Democratic ranks for Biden to step aside continues to grow, with 24 former Democratic lawmakers penning a letter calling for an open convention this summer. Add to that, an additional 20 Democrats in Congress who have asked him to drop out of the race.

