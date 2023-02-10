Donald Trump Jr.: DirecTV Doesn't Care About Losing Money Without Newsmax

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, has concluded that AT&T's DirecTV is at the point where it doesn't care about losing money by dropping Newsmax.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Trump Jr. argued Friday that DirecTV was more concerned about kowtowing to radical leftists than meeting shareholder demands, noting Disney's recent fall from grace.

"They don't care. That's the problem. You know, look at Disney. Their stock price was down 50%, and they keep putting this racist, anti-white, woke B.S. and trying to jam it down our throats," he noted.

But Trump Jr. emphasized that it was actually far worse, with "woke" companies also trying to push their ideology "down our children's throats so they can indoctrinate them like the rest of the public school system and the rest of academia."

"That doesn't seem like a great job as a fiduciary to shareholders. They don't care about that," he said, further mentioning the push for environmental, social, and corporate governance policies.

"It doesn't matter anymore, and that's what's really scary. They're just going to do it" without regard to their shareholders, Trump Jr. added. "They come up with an excuse."

Trump Jr. parroted his sister-in-law Lara Trump in proclaiming that his father would be "very vocal" about DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax if he were still in office.

"Don't give your money to DirecTV — or AT&T — the parent company," Trump Jr. insisted. "Go to like a Patriot Mobile, support them."

His comments arrive more than two weeks after DirecTV said it stopped broadcasting Newsmax as a "cost-cutting measure" due to "excessive" licensing fee demands.

But Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy has shot back at those claims. He noted that Newsmax, the fourth highest-rated news channel in the nation, was requesting a minuscule fee compared to far less-successful liberal news networks.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Ruddy declared. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN [One America News Network] need to be deplatformed."

The decision to withhold Newsmax from more than 13 million DirecTV customers came despite the network being a top 20 channel and watched by 25 million Americans on cable alone.

