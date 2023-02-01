Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Using AT&T Helps Suppress 'Everything You Believe In'

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, urged Newsmax viewers to reconsider their AT&T subscriptions, arguing its services help suppress "everything you believe in."

Trump Jr. told "Eric Bolling The Balance" conservatives should instead support other platforms that "actually defend" dissenting voices, noting the video-sharing service Rumble as an example.

"I've gone after AT&T for trying to do what they did to Newsmax," Trump Jr. said. "I believe in free speech. I believe it's a fundamental aspect of what our country was based on."

To fight back, Trump Jr. added, "we have to support those who actually believe in that notion."

"AT&T is a parent company of DirecTV," he continued. "If you get a cellphone from AT&T and you're paying them every month, understand that you're taking your hard-earned dollars and giving it to a company that will weaponize it against everything that you believe in."

Trump Jr., who recently signed a seven-year deal to host his podcast through Rumble, suggested other wireless providers like Patriot Mobile could be alternatives for those currently using AT&T.

"Rather than giving your money to AT&T, give it to Patriot Mobile — rather than going on YouTube, go on Rumble," he said, insisting conservatives need to invest time to find options outside of mainstream platforms.

"We have an obligation as Americans to go out there, support," he added, "those who share your values — who are in the same fight as you are."

His comments are in the backdrop of DirecTV's decision to stop broadcasting Newsmax to its roughly 13 million customers after the network asked for a modest licensing fee, one less than what smaller liberal networks receive.

"The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy pointed out.

Nielsen Media Research showed recently Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the United States, a top 20 news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable.

