Bondi Deposition Set as GOP Slams Dem 'Theater'

Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear for a deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on May 29, according to the panel.

The announcement, confirmed by committee officials on X, comes after weeks of escalating tension between Republicans and Democrats over the investigation into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the handling of related Justice Department files.

Bondi previously had declined to appear for a scheduled deposition tied to a bipartisan subpoena issued earlier this year.

House Oversight Republicans quickly framed the development as proof they are delivering results, pushing back on Democrat accusations of obstruction.

In its X statement, the committee dismissed the ongoing dispute as political "theater," arguing that Democrats are more focused on reviving Epstein-related controversies than addressing pressing issues like fraud in federal programs.

"We have secured Bondi's appearance for May 29," the committee said, while accusing Democrats of hypocrisy for what they described as selective outrage over past investigations.

Democrats took a sharply different tone.

Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., along with other committee Democrats, introduced a resolution to hold Bondi in civil contempt of Congress after she missed her initial deposition.

They argued her testimony is critical to understanding what they describe as a "cover-up" surrounding the Epstein files.

"Pam Bondi has illegally defied our committee, skipped her deposition, and has refused to cooperate," Garcia said in a statement.

He added that Bondi's knowledge of the DOJ's handling of the Epstein case makes her testimony essential for both accountability and transparency.

The clash reflects broader partisan divisions over the scope and priorities of congressional oversight.

Republicans, led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., have emphasized investigations into government waste and fraud, arguing that taxpayer dollars have been mismanaged on a massive scale.

They contend Democrats are attempting to shift focus toward politically charged investigations that target the Trump administration.

Democrats counter that the Epstein case raises serious questions that cannot be ignored, particularly given the bipartisan support that initially led to Bondi's subpoena.

The original motion to compel her testimony passed the committee with backing from both parties, underscoring the sensitivity of the issue.

Bondi's eventual appearance could mark a turning point in the investigation, potentially defusing the immediate standoff while opening the door to new lines of questioning.

Still, it remains unclear whether Democrats will proceed with their contempt resolution now that a date has been set.

The episode also highlights the increasingly combative nature of oversight in Washington, where legal maneuvers and public messaging often unfold in tandem.

For Republicans, securing Bondi's testimony reinforces their claim of effective leadership.

For Democrats, the fight underscores their determination to pursue answers in a case that continues to draw national attention.

As the May 29 deposition approaches, both sides are signaling that the battle over oversight, and the political stakes surrounding it, is far from over.