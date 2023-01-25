Donald Trump Jr. Urges AT&T, DirecTV Boycott

With AT&T and DirecTV having already deplatformed OAN and rejected Newsmax, the Trump family is taking note of the political bias — and liberal activism — behind the latest move to remove conservative voices from the public square.

"Outrageous: ATT just dropped Newsmax!" former President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday night. "It's time for Americans to return the favor and drop ATT. @PatriotMobile is the ONLY conservative mobile provider — use code 'DONJR' for FREE activation!"

DirecTV's cancellation of Newsmax early Wednesday morning comes one year after it deplatformed famed conservative network OAN — one of three conservative news options available on cable TV, compared to the 22 liberally biased networks AT&T/DirecTV carry and in some cases (like Vice News) are reportedly directly invested in.

A year ago, Trump Sr. called for boycotting AT&T and DirecTV for their efforts to minimize conservative voices at the behest of congressional Democrats.

"AT&T is closing the very popular One America News Network (OAN) because too many people are watching," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement. "They couldn't put up with that any longer.

"Conservatives/Republicans should boycott DirecTV, and while you're at it, Comcast's Xfinity as well. These are Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our nation!"

Just one night prior during a Conroe, Texas, Save America rally on Newsmax, Trump Sr. blasted the political discrimination and censorship.

"If they shut down OAN, you should boycott AT&T and DirecTV," Trump told the January 2021 crowd, which he billed as the largest political rally in the history of the state of Texas. "You should, if they shut it down.

"People love it, and it's got a big audience. It's purely political."

