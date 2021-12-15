'Never-Trump' NY Times Columnist: Biden Shouldn't Run Again

Bret Stephens, a ''never-Trump'' columnist for The New York Times, wrote Tuesday that President Joe Biden should not seek re-election in 2024. This, though he supported him in the 2020 race.

Stephens' piece, ''Biden Should Not Run Again — and He Should Say He Won't,'' argued that the 79-year-old Biden's ''uneven'' cognitive state should be discussed before the next presidential election. His age is also a concern, wrote Stephens:

"And, if he runs again and wins, would it be good for the United States to have a president who is 86 — the age Biden would be at the end of a second term?"

The Times columnist also mentioned the currently ''listless'' Democratic Party, suggesting an early announcement could allow more time for the field of presidential hopefuls to coalesce..

''Is it a good idea for Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024? And, if he runs again and wins, would it be good for the United States to have a president who is 86 — the age Biden would be at the end of a second term?'' Stephens wrote. ''I put these questions bluntly because they need to be discussed candidly, not just whispered constantly.''

Stephens pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris' poor showing in some recent polls.

''So what's the president to do? He should announce, much sooner than later, that he will not run for a second term,'' he wrote. ''Right now he's worse than a lame duck, because potential Democratic successors are prevented from making calls, finding their lanes and appealing for attention.''

Stephens appealed to the president's regard for his legacy, saying it would appear statesmanlike for Bident to announce his exit from the race sooner rather than later.

''It would put an end to the endless media speculation,'' Stephens concluded. ''It would let him devote himself wholly to addressing the country's immediate problems without worrying about reelection.''