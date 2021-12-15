×
Politico Poll: 67% of Independents Don't Want Biden to Run Again

then-candidate joe biden speaks during a sparsely attended campaign rally
Then-candidate Joe Biden (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 04:03 PM

In the all-important independent and moderate sections of the electorate, President Joe Biden is lagging behind former President Donald Trump after less than one year in the Oval Office.

An alarming majority of independent voters (67%) in the latest Politico/Morning Consult poll say they hope Biden does not run for president again, including a majority (50%), saying, "no, definitely not."

A majority of ideological moderates also do not want Biden to run again (52%), including a plurality of moderates (37%) saying, "no, definitely not."

There is also majority of all registered voters 58% saying they do not want Biden to run again, including 43% saying, "no, definitely not."

Trump's numbers are more favorable than Biden's in those demographics, Politico reported.

A full 70% of Republicans believe Trump should run again, a figure that tops Biden among his Democrats by 7 points (63%).

If Biden does step aside, Vice President Kamala Harris leads the field of replacement candidates, according to the poll's toplines:

  1. Kamala Harris 31%.
  2. Pete Buttigieg 11%.
  3. Elizabeth Warren 8%.
  4. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 8%.
  5. Cory Booker 5%.
  6. Gavin Newsom 3%.
  7. Amy Klobuchar 3%.
  8. Roy Cooper 1%.
  9. Eric Adams 1%.
  10. Gina Raimondo 1%.
  11. Someone else 2%.
  12. Not sure 25%.
  13. I would not vote 3%.

Politico and Morning Consult polled 1,998 registered voters Dec. 11-13, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

