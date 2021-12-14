×
Poll: 60% of Republicans Want Trump to Seek Another Term; Only 37% of Dems Want Biden to

donald trump stands onstage at cpac
(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 December 2021 09:47 AM

Republicans are far more enthusiastic about former President Donald Trump running again for the White House in 2024 than Democrats are about President Joe Biden seeking a second term, according to the December I&I/TIPP Poll released on Tuesday.

Among Republicans, 60% said they wanted Trump to run again for president in the next election, while only 37% of Democrats want Biden to try for a second term in 2024.

Other results from the survey include:

  • Among all registered voters from whichever party, 24% said they wanted Trump to run again, while 22% said they wanted Biden to do so.
  • Among independents, 17% want Trump run in 2024, compared to just 8% for Biden.
  • None of the 15 other potential Trump challengers for the GOP nomination listed in the poll were close, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the highest at 11% backing among Republicans, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 9%, "not sure" at 5%, and no one else getting more than 3%.
  • On the Democrat side, Biden’s own vice president, Kamala Harris, garners 16% support for the party’s nomination among Democrats, with 13% not sure, and no one else getting more than 3%.
  • Among minorities, Biden has more support than Trump (25% to 10% among Black voters and 27% to 14% among Hispanics).
  • Biden receives more support than Trump in heavily urban areas (28% to 17%) for running in 2024, but Trump wins in both the suburbs (24% to 19%) and in rural areas  (37% to 16%).

The poll of 1,013 registered voters was conducted online from Dec. 1-4 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, I&I’s polling partner, with a margin of error of +/-3.2 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


