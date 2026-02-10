Georgia Lt. Gov. Subpoenas Nathan Wade in Fani Willis Probe

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has issued a subpoena to Nathan Wade, a former special prosecutor in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' case against President Donald Trump, escalating a Republican-led investigation into the handling of the prosecution.

Jones announced the subpoena in a social media post, saying Wade is required to appear before a Georgia Senate committee on Friday.

"Fani Willis' story didn't match her boyfriend's testimony. We've subpoenaed her boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to appear before our Senate committee next Friday so we can determine who is telling the truth," Jones wrote.

"They've already wasted millions of taxpayer dollars and we need to get to the bottom of this prosecutorial misconduct," he added.

The subpoena stems from controversy surrounding Willis' relationship with Wade, whom she appointed as a special prosecutor in the sweeping racketeering case accusing Trump and others of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has characterized the prosecution as politically motivated.

Willis brought the case in 2023 under Georgia's RICO statute, seeking to hold former President Trump criminally liable in a move that critics say was aimed at securing a conviction that could jail him before the 2024 election and prevent a potential return to the White House.

Supporters of Willis have defended the prosecution as a necessary enforcement of the law, while opponents argue it was tainted by conflicts of interest and partisan intent.

Wade previously testified under oath about his relationship with Willis, prompting scrutiny from state lawmakers and defense attorneys who argue the affair undermined the integrity of the case.

Jones and other Republicans say the Senate inquiry is focused on whether public funds were misused and whether Willis was truthful in sworn statements.

Neither Willis nor Wade immediately responded to the latest subpoena announcement.

The Senate committee hearing is scheduled for Friday.