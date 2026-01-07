WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | fani willis | legal fees | 2020 election

Trump Seeks $6.2M in Legal Fees From DA Willis' Office

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:01 PM EST

President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs from the Fulton County District Attorney's office stemming from the election interference case brought against him and others that was recently dismissed.

Georgia state legislators last year passed a law that if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of their improper conduct and the case is then dismissed, anyone charged in that case is entitled to recoup "all reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred" in their defense.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office were removed from the case over an "appearance of impropriety" created by a romantic relationship she had with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case. The prosecutor who took over the case late last year dismissed it in November.

"In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis," Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, said in a statement.

The Associated Press reached out to representatives for Willis seeking comment.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs from the Fulton County District Attorney's office stemming from the election interference case brought against him and others that was recently dismissed.
donald trump, fani willis, legal fees, 2020 election
194
2026-01-07
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved