Rep. Garcia: 'Just Getting Started' on Epstein Files

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., hit back at acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's assertion that the Justice Department had released all documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Thursday interview, Blanche — appointed acting attorney general after President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi — said the Justice Department has released all files related to its investigations of the late financier.

"Attorney General Bondi and I appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any question they had," Blanche said.

"We have made every single congressman, senator available to come and see any document redacted, unredacted that they want.

"To the extent the Epstein files [were] a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward."

But Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the Justice Department has not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the release of all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative material related to Epstein in its possession.

"This is a lie," Garcia posted on X regarding Blanche's comment.

"About 50% of the files have been released, and per our subpoena, it's illegal to withhold them. Blanche may think it's over, but we are just getting started," he added.

Garcia said Bondi's firing will not shield her from congressional scrutiny, noting the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed her last month to testify on the Epstein files and she is still expected to appear.

Under the terms of the subpoena, the former attorney general is scheduled to sit for a deposition on April 14.

"Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee. They are wrong, and we look forward to hearing from her under oath," Garcia said.

Garcia accused Bondi of leading "a White House cover-up of the Epstein files" and said she "weaponized the Department of Justice to protect Donald Trump."

Bondi remains legally obligated to appear before the Oversight Committee under oath and answer questions about her handling of Epstein-related materials and her treatment of the convicted sex offender's onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, Garcia said.

Maxwell in 2021 was found guilty of sex trafficking and related charges for helping recruit and abuse underage girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.