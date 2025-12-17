Ga. Prosecutor Willis Defends Charging Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defended her office's 2020 election-related charges against President Donald Trump, saying so during a state Senate hearing examining the closed prosecution.

Testifying for roughly three hours before the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations, Willis denied deciding to pursue charges against Trump before taking office and defended the prosecutors she selected to work on the case, The Hill reported.

"I know you are somewhat offended that I had the audacity to prosecute these folks that came into my county and committed crimes," Willis told lawmakers. "But this wasn't special to me. This was another day of business."

"These 19 people deserved to be indicted," she later said. "And they were."

The committee, created last year by the Republican-controlled Georgia Senate, was tasked with reviewing allegations of misconduct connected to the prosecution.

The case was dismissed after Willis was disqualified because of a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to lead the case.

The prosecutor who later assumed control declined to move forward, and a judge formally closed the matter.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, the committee's Republican vice chair, questioned Willis about decisions made before and after she took office, including whether members of her transition team participated in early interviews related to the investigation.

"That's what we call a lie," Willis said when asked whether the investigation began before her term. She added that it was "factually impossible" for her to have known Trump's alleged actions would come to her attention before she assumed office.

Dolezal also focused on Wade's role in the case and the circumstances of his hiring. Willis said her office was overwhelmed and lacked qualified staff to handle a prosecution of that size and complexity.

Asked about funding sources used to pay Wade, Willis said she could not say, calling questions about forfeiture funds speculative in nature.

She also rejected suggestions that she coordinated with the Biden administration or congressional Democrats.

"You all want to intimidate people from doing the right thing, and you think that you're going to intimidate me," Willis said during questioning.

Willis acknowledged she could not provide a total cost for the prosecution but said the expense should not factor into whether charges were brought.

She was subpoenaed twice before agreeing to testify, after initially challenging the committee's authority to compel her appearance.